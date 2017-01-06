Legacy boys have hit three buzzer beaters early in season

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Legacy Christian Academy boys basketball team has had a season worth of drama just seven games in. With a 6-1 record as of Jan. 2, the Lions have won three of those games on a buzzer beater and a fourth in overtime.

Senior guard Cole Bertsch has played hero, nailing all three buzzer beaters. Besides earning the win, those victories are already having an impact in later games.

“We’ve already seen it in the short term with our kids not getting frustrated at the end if we’re down a few points,” Legacy head coach Jon Barsness said. “On (Dec. 29), we were down six points with about 2.5 minutes to go and we just kept battling. We got stops on defense knowing that if we came close and we were within a bucket at the end, we have a chance to win it. It gives our kids confidence that they can come back to win games. Late in the game, they don’t feel pressure.”

What has gotten the Lions to this point, though, is their defense. Barsness said his biggest concern coming into the season was how quickly the team would pick up the coaching staff’s concepts on defense, an area the team has struggled with in recent years.

So far, Legacy has allowed more than 60 points just once this season. The team has held teams to under 50 points three times.

“I think we need to continue to hold teams down defensively,” Barsness said. “We’re not going to be a team that’s going to score 75 points a night. So we’ve got to figure out a way to continue to defend as we face teams that are bigger than us. And we need to find a bit more consistency in our scoring. If we can do those two things, I think we’ll be competitive as we head into the conference season and sections.”

While the Lions aren’t a high-scoring team, they’ve seen balanced scoring between two seniors. Bertsch and Lucas Nelson are averaging around 15.0 points per game. Fellow senior Josh Niessen is adding 7.0 points per game.

“We knew we would have our top three kids that would have to score for us to be competitive,” Barsness said. “All three this early have done that. Lucas is probably our most consistent scorer. Cole is most steady in terms of not turning the basketball over and keeping the defense honest. Josh is able to provide us something 15 feet and in. Those three have been helpful. And then our kids have really bought into their roles with a couple of seniors coming off the bench.”

Legacy, a Class 1A school, has played several Class 2A and 3A in its non-conference schedule to prepare for the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association. Conference games began Jan. 5 against West Lutheran.

The Lions began last season 4-1 before losing seven of their next eight en route to a 12-16 overall record. They hope the script is different this time around and may already be ahead of schedule.

“I honestly wasn’t quite expecting this type of a start,” Barsness said. “I thought we’d be competitive. I didn’t think we’d gel quite as quickly with a new coaching staff and system. But they’ve really picked it up quickly and obviously the close wins could have gone either way. So we’re fortunate to be able to be on the winning side of those early.”

