Marilyn M. Sawyer

Marilyn Marie Sawyer, 81, of Anoka, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2016 with her family at her side.

Survived by husband Roger; children Barbara (Don), Jane (Tim), Tom (Jody), Sharon (Janet), James (Nicole), David (Elisa); brothers Tom (Sharon), Dick (Myrlette); 16 grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and good friends.

Marilyn was the amazing mother of three sets of twins all in 4-1/2 years! She was a devoted lifetime member of her church.

Memorial service 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14th at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1415 S. 6th Ave., Anoka, MN, with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Trinity Episcopal Church.