More money for CR housing programs

The Coon Rapids Mortgage Assistance Foundation is pumping more money into city of Coon Rapids housing programs.

At its annual meeting Dec. 1, the foundation approved $800,000 in additional funding to five home improvement loan programs: home improvement incentive, home rehabilitation assistance, two-family home rehabilitation, emergency housing repair and the Home for Generations II loan program.

The foundation’s executive committee, comprising its four officers, will make decisions on which funds will receive the dollars and when.

Cheryl Bennett, city housing and zoning coordinator, outlined the programs:

–Home improvement incentives to make repairs or value-added improvements to single-family properties, interior repairs for value-added improvements to common interest community properties and exterior repairs of value-added improvements to common interest community properties where they are not covered by the common interest community homeowner association. There is no property value limit.

–Home rehabilitation assistance to make necessary repairs or improvements to correct defects or deficiencies to single-family properties as well as interior repairs to correct deficiencies in common interest community properties plus exterior repairs to common interest community properties when not covered by the homeowner association.

–Two-family home rehabilitation incentives for exterior maintenance and rehabilitation projects on both units of two-family structures.

–Emergency home repairs to single-family and common interest community properties when other resources are not available to the homeowner.

–Home for Generations II low-interest loans for major remodeling projects in single-family homes. This program, which began in 2013, provides a 4.5 percent fixed-interest loan rate for up to 20 years. There is no property value limit.

According to Bennett, since the programs were initiated in 2005 – the Home for Generations II loan program was added in 2013 – $4.775 million has been allocated to the loan funds and as of Sept. 30, 210 loans have been issued with a total value of $3.535 million.

Interest in the Home for Generations II loan program remains strong, Bennett said.

The fund represents 27 percent of the total loans issued for the Home for Generations II program, up from 22 percent a year ago, she said.

“Nearly a million dollars has been issued in loans to 14 borrowers since its inception,” Bennett said.

The foundation board also approved a $12,000 allocation to the Home for Generations II to underwrite the architectural design consultations required of program applicants.

Each participating Home for Generations II applicant is eligible for one architectural and one landscape design consultation with the Coon Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority covering the balance of the cost, according to Bennett.

Under the program, more than 170 consultations have taken place, Bennett said.

According to Kristin DeGrande, city neighborhood coordinator, applicants pay a $25 co-pay for the consultation and the $10,000 allocation from the foundation for 2016 was exhausted by Labor Day, hence her request for $12,000.

Sixty-nine homeowners have signed participation agreements with the city, committing their grant and rebate funds with projects ranging in value from $35,000 – the minimum under program guidelines – to more than $200,000, DeGrande told the foundation board.

The board also re-elected three members to new three-year terms – Brad Crandall, Tim Howe and Paul Johnson – and re-elected its four officers: Jim Stanton, president; Scott Schulte, vice president; Crandall, treasurer; and Al Hofstedt, secretary.

Other board members are Denise Hosch, Denise Klint and Jerry Teeson.

The foundation was formed in 1979 to allow the city to issue low-interest housing bonds to boost new housing construction at a time of high interest rates.

The $45 million housing revenue bond issue, of which $12.2 million was refunded in 1994 to take advantage to lower interest rates, was paid off in March 2003.

Mortgage payments from homeowners who benefited from the bond issue paid off the bonds and money that has built up in the foundation’s coffers over the years has been allocated to housing projects in Coon Rapids.