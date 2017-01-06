Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Park View of Huset Park Townhome Association, (hereinafter the Declaration) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota on February 17, 2006, as Document No. 1982243.002, which covers the following property:

Legal Description:

Lot 1, Block 2, Huset Park 2nd Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota

Property Address:

406 Proft Place NE, Columbia Heights, Minnesota 55421

PID: 35-30-24-31-0178

THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of December 23, 2016, from Ayan Dahir, title holder, to Park View of Hust Park Townhome Association, a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $11,648.80, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;

THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by status; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;

THAT the owner has not been released from her financial obligation to pay said amount;

THAT pursuant to Minn. Stat. 515B.3-116, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Park View of Huset Park Townhome Association, as evidenced by a lien statement dated October 10, 2014, and recorded on November 3, 2014, in the office of the Anoka County Recorder as Document No. 2093693.002;

THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owner in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Anoka County Sheriffs Department, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, in the City of Andover, County of Anoka, Minnesota on February 22, 2017, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is five (5) weeks from the date of said sale pursuant to Minn. Stat. 580.07.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23 is March 29, 2017. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

REDEMPTION NOTICE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNERS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

PARK VIEW OF HUST PARK TOWNHOME ASSOCIATION, Lienor

Dated: December 23, 2016

By /s/ Thomas P. Carlson

Thomas P. Carlson (024871X)

Carlson & Associates, Ltd.

1052 Centerville Circle

Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

(651) 287-8640

ATTORNEY FOR PARK VIEW OF HUSET PARK TOWNHOME ASSOCIATION

