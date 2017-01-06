Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

July 12, 2005

MORTGAGOR:

Lisa Katherine Kahn, single.

MORTGAGEE:

Town and Country Credit Corp.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 21, 2005 Anoka County Recorder, Document No. 1976855.014.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Ameriquest Mortgage Company. Dated July 20, 2005 Recorded March 22, 2007, as Document No. 1991850.012. And thereafter assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Dated July 20, 2005 Recorded March 22, 2007, as Document No. 1991850.013. And thereafter assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Certificateholders of Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I LLC, Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2005-HE11. Dated January 17, 2012 Recorded February 6, 2012, as Document No. 2027680.021.

TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:

Town and Country Credit Corp.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 487 140th Lane Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:

36-32-24-21-0023

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 11, Block 4, Shadowbrook

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $259,740.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$363,507.39

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within five (5) weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives pursuant to prior mortgagor postponement under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2017, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: December 22, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

38 – 16-008091 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 6, 13, 20, 27,

February 3, 10, 2017

640212