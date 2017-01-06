Murphy closing in on SLP points record after early ankle injury

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

After sitting out with an ankle injury at the start of the regular season, Jenna Murphy has returned to lead the Spring Lake Park girls basketball team and is now second in school history in career points. (Photo by Sam Herder)

On Jan. 3, Spring Lake Park girls basketball senior Jenna Murphy needed 24 points to pass Judy Oliverius to reach No. 2 on the school’s all-time scoring list. Murphy did one better and scored 25. During a timeout, an announcement was made to the home crowd, but Murphy said she didn’t know what was going on until everyone was looking at her and clapping.

In truth, Murphy was probably just happy to be on the court.

Her senior season didn’t get off on the right foot when she injured her ankle in the first week of practice. Murphy was forced to sit out the first five games as the Panthers began 0-5.

“It was really frustrating, especially because it’s my senior year,” Murphy said. “I just wanted to be out there. I was counting down the days until the first game. And then the first week of practice I was just running on it and hurt my ankle. That was tough. But I thought it’d be a lot longer than it was, so it’s nice to be back already.”

“It’s a big boost,” SLP head coach Randy Eatherton added. “When she was out, we just can’t score without her. It’s a bummer, but that’s just a fact. Three games in a row, we shot 12 percent, 15 percent and 14 percent from the field. For us, it just opens up the floor for us. Not only from the outside, but from the inside.”

Murphy is averaging 19.2 points per game in her first four games back. The Panthers are now 1-8 after an 86-64 loss to Zimmerman on Jan. 3. Murphy hit her 1,243th career point that day to reach No. 2 on the all-time list. Jenna Murphy shoots a free throw against Zimmerman on Jan. 3 as part of her 25-point performance. (Photo by Sam Herder)

“It’s exciting,” Murphy said. “I know my mom is keeping tabs on the leading scorer. I just play to win. I don’t keep that in my mind. I feel that would mess me up more than anything if I thought ‘oh, I need this many points.’”

As a junior, Murphy averaged 13.5 points per game during the regular season. Senior Aamira Redd also added 13.5 points. The Panthers don’t bring much scoring back outside of Murphy, but she feels her role hasn’t changed as a scorer.

“I feel like it’s the same,” Murphy said. “A lot of younger players have stepped up. Our shooting percentage has gone up a lot. We have some really good underclassmen stepping up in shooting, so I feel it’s about the same.”

One adjustment is the team moving her down low to a “4” or “5” position, compared to a “2” or “3” position on the wing she used to play. SLP lacks height, but typically uses Murphy on the perimeter if the opposing team puts a post player on her.

“She’s really sneaky, not overly quick, but she can get to the basket,” Eatherton said. “She’s got an uncanny knack of being able to get to the basket and getting through girls. A lot of girls can’t do that and a lot of guys can’t do that.”

Murphy is also adding 9.0 rebounds per game. But it’s her points that’s giving her team the biggest boost. And the school record of 1,301 points is within striking distance.

