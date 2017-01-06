Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ANOKA

PUBLIC HEARING

The Anoka City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter to consider granting an On-Sale Intoxicating & Sunday Liquor License & Special 2 a.m. License to Dinos Hardhat Cuisine and Libation, LLC, dba; Dannos, 227 E Main St, Anoka MN.

The hearing will be held in the Anoka City Council Chambers, 2015 1st Ave, Anoka, Minnesota. The public is welcome to attend and provide input. Comments may also be submitted to: [email protected]

ATTEST:

Amy T. Oehlers,

City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 6, 2017

638277