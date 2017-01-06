Order To Show Cause – ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COURT FILE NO.: 02-CV-16-5119

In the Matter of the Petition of

U.S. Bank National Association,

in Relation to Certificate of Possessory Title No. 115248 issued for land in the County of Anoka and State of Minnesota and legally described as follows:

Unit No. 101, CIC No. 270, CROWN COVE NORTH.

TO: Harold D. Hengl; Barbara Mason, Brenda Elliott, Robin Fondurulia and Rhonda Dobak, Known Heirs of Lorraine M. Shields, deceased; Unknown Heirs of Lorraine M. Shields, deceased; and the parties in possession, if any.

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above entitled matter,

IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 9th day of March 2017, at 1:00 p.m. in Room 715 of the Anoka County Government Center, 2100 Third Avenue, in the City of Anoka, County of Anoka, State of Minnesota, and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the registrar of titles, upon the filing of a certified copy of this order, cancel Certificate of Possessory Title No. 115248 and enter a new certificate of title under the provisions of Section 508A.85, subd.2 for Unit No. 101, CIC No. 270, CROWN COVE NORTH, in favor of U.S. Bank National Association, whose address is 4801 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301, free from the existing recital but subject to the new recital: Subject to the encumbrances, liens and interests noted on CICCT No. 115677 and free from all memorials appearing on the present certificate through the memorial of Document No. 537390.002, and also free from the memorial of this order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order be served: (a) at least 10 days prior to such hearing upon the above named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action; (b) it shall be served at least 14 days prior to such hearing upon any of the above named non-residents by sending a copy of this Order to such non-resident at his post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt; (c) it shall be served upon any party who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to such party at his last known address and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to his address as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated; and (d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat., Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B. or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. 5.25. [Note: return date on the Order to Show Cause must be at least 30 days after the date of mailing by the Secretary of State.]

Only those who wish to object to the entry of the aforementioned order are required to appear before the court as directed by this order to show cause.

Dated this 28th day of December, 2016

/s/ Barry A. Sullivan

Judge of District Court

APPROVED:

By /s/ Dulcie M. Brand

Examiner of Titles

DRAFTED BY:

John M. Miller

Atty. Lic. No. 7326X (MN)

55 East Fifth Street, Ste. 800

St. Paul, MN 55101

(651) 290-6909

17908-15-01129-2

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 6, 13, 2017

640141