Order To Show Cause – SUPPLEMENTAL ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COURT FILE NO.: 02-CV-16-697

In the Matter of the Petition of

U.S. Bank National Association, in Relation to Certificate of Title No. 113950 issued for land in the County of Anoka and State of Minnesota and legally described as follows:

Lot Twenty-two (22), Block Thirteen (13), Corrected Plat of Blocks 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18 and 19, Circle Pines-Part 1 East, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Registrar of Titles within and for the County of Anoka and State of Minnesota.

TO: Jessica Banick and Jeralyn Banick, the known heirs of Daniel Banick, deceased; the Unknown Heirs of Daniel Banick, deceased; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; and the parties in possession, if any.

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above entitled matter,

IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 30th day of March, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. in Room 715 of the Anoka County Government Center, 2100 Third Avenue, in the City of Anoka, County of Anoka, State of Minnesota, and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the registrar of titles, upon the filing of a certified copy of the order, cancel Certificate of Title No. 113950 and enter a new certificate of title for the property described therein, in favor of U.S. Bank National Association, whose address is 4801 Frederica, Owensboro, KY 42301, subject to the existing recitals and subject to the memorial of Document No. 14194, but free from all other memorials appearing on the present certificate through the memorial of Document No. 531029.003, and also free from the memorial of this order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order be served: (a) at least 10 days prior to such hearing upon the above named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action; (b) it shall be served at least 14 days prior to such hearing upon any of the above named non-residents by sending a copy of this Order to such non-resident at his post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt; (c) it shall be served upon any party who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to such party at his last known address and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to his address as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated; and (d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat., Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B, or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. 5.25. [Note: return date on the Order to Show Cause must be at least 30 days after the date of mailing by the Secretary of State.]

Only those who wish to object to the entry of the aforementioned order are required to appear before the court as directed by this order to show cause.

Dated this 22nd day of December, 2016

/s/ Todd R. Schoffelman

Judge of District Court

APPROVED:

By: /s/ Dulcie M. Brand

Examiner of Titles

DRAFTED BY:

John M. Miller

Atty. Lic. No. 7326X (MN)

55 East Fifth Street, Ste. 800

St. Paul, MN 55101

(651) 290-6909

17908-14-01447-3

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 6, 13, 2017

638437