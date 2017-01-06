Ordinances – CITY OF ANOKA

MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE

ORD-2017-1666

AN INTERIM ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING A MORATORIUM TO PROTECT THE PROCESS OF PROPOSING CITY CODE AMENDMENTS WHILE CONDUCTING STUDIES TO CONSIDER AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 22, ARTICLE XII; ADULT ESTABLISHMENTS

THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ANOKA ORDAINS:

Section 1. Pursuant to Minnesota Law, the Anoka City Charter and the Anoka City Code, and upon a review conducted by City staff, an Interim Ordinance is hereby established and adopted, by an affirmative vote of a majority of the Anoka City Councilmembers present, for the purpose of allowing the City the opportunity to review current City Code regulations in Chapter 22, Article XII, Adult Establishments, and to consider the adoption of amendments to Anoka City Code Chapter 22, Article XII.

1. Interim Ordinance shall:

A. Prohibit the sale of Adult Novelties at new businesses or at an existing business which has not previously offered the sale of such items.

B. Adult Novelties is defined as; items, merchandise or other materials or devices which stimulate human genitals or devices which are designed for sexual stimulation, or the rental or sale of items consisting of printed matter, pictures, slides, records, audio tape, videotape, motion picture film, or other visual media and/or merchandise or other material distinguished or characterized by an emphasis on the depiction or description of specified sexual activities or specified anatomical areas.

2. Length of Moratorium. Moratorium shall expire on April 1, 2017.

3. Exception to Moratorium. Adult Establishments that are licensed by the City of Anoka and operating in a permitted Zoning District, as provided for in Anoka City Code.

Section 2. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effective upon passage and seven (7) days after publication.

Adopted by the Anoka City Council on January 3, 2017.

ATTEST:

Phil Rice, Mayor

Amy T. Oehlers, City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 6, 2017

640232