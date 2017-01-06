PACT girls basketball off to an impressive start

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

After a 5-19 season in 2015-16, the PACT Charter School girls basketball team didn’t necessarily come into this year with high expectations under first-year head coach David Anderson.

But the Panthers are slowly building momentum, winning their first three games and are currently sitting at a 3-1 record.

Fundamentals have been stressed in the early practices, something Anderson said his team has committed to.

“More than anything, just there effort,” he said. “We had a lot of practices versus games early this year. They put in a lot of effort to work on their individual skills so we can do some things we weren’t able to do last year. And that’s showing in the results.”

PACT returns most of their experience from last year, including senior captains Sophie Hudson and Sara Nelson. Anderson said the two have done a good job in practice to make sure each player remains focused and are leading the way on the court.

The Panthers have also gotten solid play from eighth grade point guard Lauren Erickson.

“She plays well beyond her years,” Anderson said. “She’s been a big difference with her ball handling and her ability to set up the offense.”

Defensively, PACT has been lights out. In the first three games, the opponent’s total points were 14, 27 and 31.

“It’s definitely a pleasant surprise,” Anderson said. “It’s definitely a nice start for them and it builds confidence when you win games early in the year and start to get some momentum.”

[email protected]