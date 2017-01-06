Pinning ceremony for new officer

Steve Minion, Coon Rapids’ newest police officer, was given the oath of office and received his permanent badge in a ceremony at the Coon Rapids City Council meeting Dec. 20. Steve Minion (left), the newest officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department, had his permanent badge pinned on him by his father, Brad Minion (right), in a ceremony at the Coon Rapids City Council’s Dec. 20, which also included the oath of office given by Coon Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch. Photo by Peter Bodley

Mayor Jerry Koch administered the oath of office and Minion’s father, Brad Minion, pinned on his permanent badge.

Minion was hired as a police officer in August after serving as a community service officer with the department since 2014 and has graduated from the department’s field training program “to begin his service to the citizens of Coon Rapids,” according to Police Chief Brad Wise.

Born and raised in Roseville, Minion graduated from Roseville High School, where he developed an interest in a law enforcement career by getting to know the school liaison officer, Wise said.

Minion earned an associate of arts degree in law enforcement from Century Community College and completed a law enforcement skills course at Hennepin Technical College.

He was a member of the Minnesota State Patrol Explorer Post and served as a reserve officer with the Roseville Police Department, Wise told the council.

“We are very happy to have Steve become a member of our department,” he said.

According to Wise, the department’s training program is designed to be an extremely stressful process to be certain the right people have been hired.

“And in Steve, we believe we have hired the right person,” Wise said.