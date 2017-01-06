Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 02-PR-16-714

Estate of

Audrey E. Gunderson,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated July 14, 2011, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Gary A. Gunderson, whose address is 9154 Coral Sea Street NE, Blaine, MN, 55449, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 23, 2016

/s/ Peggy Zdon

Registrar

Lori Meyer

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Greig R. Tennis

Tennis Law Office, P.A.

20 Lake Street N Ste 202

Forest Lake, MN, 55025

Attorney License No: 015619X

Telephone: (651) 464-7400

FAX: (651) 464-1090

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 6, 13, 2017

638586