Council approves bids for Blaine Wetland Sanctuary

The Blaine City Council Dec. 15 took multiple actions to get more trails developed at the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary. The Blaine City Council approved bids for a new trail and parking lot on the east side of the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary off Lexington Avenue at its Dec. 15 meeting. File photo

The council accepted a $1.05 million bid from Peterson Companies, of Chisago City, to construct a new trail. Dunaway Construction – a Columbus company – received the council’s approval of its $247,414 bid to construct a new parking lot off Lexington Avenue that will be used by people wanting to access this new trail.

The new parking lot and trail access will be across the street from the Lexington Athletic Complex. This new access is on the east side of the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary.

There is already a trail loop on the north side of the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary that leaves from East Lake Park, which is located on the southeast corner of Lakes Parkway and South Lake Boulevard.

The city has been going through a wetland restoration project on this property, which is creating wetland banking credits that can be sold to developers working on projects elsewhere. But until more revenue from this program comes to the city, it will be loaning itself $400,000 from its Economic Development Authority fund to pay for the parking lot and trail improvements in 2017.

Finance Director Joe Huss said the $400,000 loan from the EDA would be paid back by the city’s open space fund within seven years.

Council Member Dick Swanson said when he was out campaigning this last year, which he said included him stopping by 7,000 homes, this was the one issue that kept coming up. People were interested in finding out if this was still happening and when would it move forward.

“The public is very interested in this and will be happy to see it happen,” he said.

The city of Blaine started acquiring property in the late 1990s, but most of the 500-acre Blaine Wetland Sanctuary was purchased following Blaine voters approving a $3.5 million referendum in 2000. This property is west of Lexington Avenue and between 109th and 125th avenues.

The city also bought 70 acres for the Kane Meadows open space off Rice Creek Parkway in a neighborhood southeast of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport.

Besides trails, the city has plans for a nature center, bird watching areas and overlooks at the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary, according to a concept design the council approved in July 2014.

Mayor Tom Ryan hopes that the city can get Boy Scouts working on their Eagle Scout Award involved as much as possible.

“They want to have something where they can come back and say, ‘I was a part of that,’” Ryan said.

