Ramsey seeks federal grant for underpass

The city of Ramsey is making a second attempt at a federal grant so it can construct a Ramsey Boulevard tunnel under the railroad tracks just north of Highway 10. The city of Ramsey is seeking an $11 million FASTLANE grant from the Federal Highway Administration for a Ramsey Boulevard railroad underpass. File photo

Ramsey is seeking $11 million from the Federal Highway Administration’s FASTLANE grant program.

The city of Ramsey sought a similar amount in April. But federal highway officials who said they could only allocate $800 million received 212 applications totalling $9.5 billion. They ended up awarding 18 grants for applicants in 15 states, City Engineer Bruce Westby learned.

Westby said he got some feedback from federal transportation officials about ways to strengthen the application, but otherwise the application is largely the same as it was in April. He just needed Ramsey City Council approval to mail in the application again.

Getting a railroad underpass is one of the goals mentioned in the Highway 10 Access Planning Study. The city of Ramsey also wants to get an underpass on Sunfish Lake Boulevard.

This application only covers the underpass for Ramsey Boulevard railroad tracks and does not seek any money for an interchange at Highway 10.

The railroad underpass cost estimate is $22 million. The other funding sources Ramsey has identified is $6.6 million from the Counties Transit Improvement Board, $2.2 million from Anoka County and $1.1 million each from the city of Ramsey and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

