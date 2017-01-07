UnionHerald Looking Back for Jan. 6

Wedding announcement

Saturday afternoon at five o’clock at the parsonage of St. Stephen’s church occurred the marriage of Miss Nell Dunn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Dunn, and K.C. Richardson. Rev. Oliver Dolphin performed the wedding ceremony in the presence of relatives and friends.

– 100 years ago, Jan. 2, 1917

Anoka Herald

Boy Scouts collect waste paper

Boy Scouts collected three truckloads of paper last Saturday in spite of the cold weather. Collections will be made in the remainder of Anoka next Saturday. Everyone is urged to save paper; regular collections will be made. America needs your waste paper.

– 75 years ago, Jan. 7, 1942

Anoka Union

Jaycees picks up Christmas trees

Coon Rapids Jaycees President Chuck Austin announced today that his organization will pick up Christmas trees throughout the city Saturday, Jan. 7. Residents are asked to have their trees on the boulevard prior to 8 a.m. on that day.

– 50 years ago, Jan. 6, 1967

Coon Rapids Herald

Chamber offers health coverage to small businesses

The Anoka County Chamber of Commerce will be doing its part to help offset the negative effects of the nation’s and the state’s health care crisis, at least within the confines of Anoka County. The chamber, together with Blue Shield’s HMO affiliate, Blue Plus, will offer comprehensive health care coverage for businesses with between two and 29 employees.

– 25 years ago, Jan. 3, 1992

Anoka County Union

