Classes cancelled Monday for Blaine schools

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District is closing all of its schools in Blaine on Monday.

The closures are in connection to a water outage in Blaine on Sunday and subsequent water testing that needs to take place.

On Sunday, Blaine issued a boil water alert after is began restoring water service to the city’s homes and businesses.

School closures for Monday, Jan. 9 include Jefferson Elementary School, Johnsville Elementary School, Madison Elementary School, University Avenue Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School and Blaine High School.

In the Spring Lake Park School District there will be no school for students who attend Northpoint Elementary School, Westwood Intermediate School and Westwood Middle School. Classes will continue as usual at all other Spring Lake Park Schools.

Classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 10.