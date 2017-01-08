Commissioner Schulte elected to statewide post

Anoka County Commissioner Scott Schulte was elected second vice president of the Association of Minnesota Counties at the organization’s annual conference Dec. 6. Scott Schulte

He will serve as the association’s second vice president in 2017, first vice president in 2018, and then begin a one-year term as president in 2019. As second vice president, Schulte will be a member of AMC’s Executive Committee.

“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to serve in this leadership role for AMC,” Schulte said. “County government faces tremendous challenges in the years ahead: a growing demand for social services, particularly by our aging population; deteriorating infrastructure, most notably our roads and bridges; and increasing state mandates. I look forward to working with my fellow AMC members to promote policies and legislation that have a positive impact on counties.”

Schulte is chair of the Anoka County Transportation Committee and vice chair of the county’s Parks and Community Services, Information Technology, and Public Safety committees. He is also chair of the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, vice chair of the Anoka County Regional Railroad Authority and a member of the Counties Transit Improvement Board. Schulte represents Anoka County District 7, which includes portions of Andover, Anoka, and Coon Rapids.

AMC is a non-partisan statewide organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational programs and training, research, and communications for the state’s 87 counties.