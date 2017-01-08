Crews working to restore water service in Blaine

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Public works crews in Blaine are working to restore water service to city residents and businesses.

A boil water alert has also been issued.

The city, along with emergency dispatch, began receiving numerous calls around 9 a.m. Sunday from residents who had either no water, or very low pressure, according to Lt. Dan Pelkey of the Blaine Police Department.

At this point, the city does not know what caused the citywide outage.

The city is working to refill the water towers and is opening up some seasonal wells, according to Pelkey.

This process will take several hours, he said.

In the meantime, Blaine residents who do have service are asked to use water sparingly.

According to an update provided by Bob Therres, Blaine’s public services manager, Blaine is working to cross-connect with neighboring cities to obtain water.

For at least the next 24 hours, Blaine residents should boil water before consumption to ensure that it is safe, Therres urged.

Blaine has also activated its emergency operations center.

We will have more updates on this issue, as they become available.