East Bethel looks for input on vision for community

On Thursday Jan. 12, the city of East Bethel will host a community visioning meeting to kick off the public engagement process for the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan update. This open house meeting, where participants will be asked to rotate between stations, will be the first major opportunity for the public to influence the city’s comprehensive plan update. East Bethel’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan process is just getting underway, and the city believes it is very important to begin the planning process with a strong, community-led vision.

East Bethel residents, business owners and community members are encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of interactive exercises designed to gather ideas about the future direction for the city. There will be simple and engaging opportunities for participants to identify important community landmarks, weigh in on what development they would prefer to see along the Highway 65 corridor, and help define what makes East Bethel a community today.

There will be two opportunities to participate on Jan. 12. Residents and members of the business community can attend a 3 p.m. session, which is also the regular East Bethel Chamber of Commerce meeting, or 6:30 p.m. session which is a community meeting. Both meetings will be held at the East Bethel Senior Citizen Center (adjacent to City Hall). The meeting will be an open house format, meaning that participants may arrive at any time and stay for as long as they are able. For more information please contact Karina at 763-762-2855 or Colleen at 763-367-7855.