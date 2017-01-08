Talking Nature: In search of the long-eared owl

By Ron Taube

Contributing Writer

It was early on the morning of New Year’s Eve. My friend Herb and I were not thinking of partying that night but of our upcoming adventure for the day. We were going to a large park in central Minnesota to try to find an owl that many seasoned birders, including Herb, have never seen: the long-eared owl. I was less than 20 feet from this bird and he was looking directly at me, no doubt hoping that I wouldn’t see him.Photo by Ron Taube

Herb picked me up at my house, and as we drove I warned him that the hike would sometimes be arduous because we would not be walking on paved trails but on icy fields and you might step through some ice and find yourself up to your knees in water. We are both senior citizens. He was well-prepared, however, with new boots and layers of clothing.

We arrived at the park and began the hike of more than 20 minutes over an ice-covered field to a grove of buckthorn trees of several acres. I cautioned him to be quiet. Owls are especially sensitive to noise and can easily be bumped from their perch. After hiking a few minutes in the grove we saw another birder, Russ, who quietly told me that he’d been there a few minutes and seen seven of these owls already. I could tell Herb was getting excited. Minutes later, two long-eared owls flew by us.

According to the Cornell All About Birds website: “Long-eared owls are medium-sized, slender owls with long ear tufts. The head, roughly as wide as it is long, looks squarish. The facial disks are long and narrow. They are lanky owls that often seem to wear a surprised expression thanks to long ear tufts that typically point straight up like exclamation marks.”

Herb and I walked around the icy buckthorn filled field and saw several of these magnificent birds in varying positions over the next couple of hours. These owls hunt mostly at night through the use of their extraordinary hearing; nevertheless, we saw a couple of them hunting right in front of us. They will catch mice, voles and rabbits. We believe that the reason why this bird prefers buckthorn is that they have such exceptional flexibility in their flying that they can maneuver in and out of those thickets better than their chief nemesis, the great horned owl.

One of the reasons that many birders have never seen this bird and why we had trouble seeing them is that they also blend in so well in buckthorn. They are approximately the color of buckthorn and unless they open their eyes, which are mostly closed in daytime, you can’t tell a Long Eared Owl from a branch. Even their brownish disk face can look like a damaged branch of a buckthorn. I have been as close as 10 feet from a long-eared owl, looking in his direction and not seeing him.

Herb and I had a wonderful time studying and photographing these birds, but I cautioned him not to come back to the area often, as we wouldn’t want it to be overrun by birding photographers. It is for this reason that I will not reveal the location of this park. I have, however, seen long-eared owls in several parks in central Minnesota over the years, so if you really need to see one, check out the buckthorn in your neighborhood park. It may challenge your visual skills a bit, but it is worth it.

Learn more about the owls on the Cornell site, allaboutbirds.org/guide/long-eared_owl/id, and view my photos and videos at http://ow.ly/KnIz307ELun.

Happy birding to you.