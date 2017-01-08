Wages up for city of Coon Rapids employees

Agreements with two of its employee bargaining units and a 2017 compensation package for non-union employees were approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Dec. 20.

Both the two-year contracts with the Minnesota Teamsters and Law Enforcement Employees’ Union, representing the public works workers, and the International Association of Firefighters Union Local 1935, representing the firefighters, have a 2.7 percent pay increase effective Jan. 1, 2017, so does the non-union employees package.

In addition, the second year of the two union agreements, have a 3 percent increase to base wages going into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The membership of both unions have ratified the contracts, according to Maria Carrillo Perez, assistant to the city manager.

In negotiating agreements with the employee bargaining units, the city strives to remain wage competitive with peer, larger suburban cities, while paying attention to internal equity, City Manager Matt Stemwedel told the council.

The public works employees contract also includes an increase in lead person pay from $1 to $1.50 an hour, while temporary employees will see an increase in their hourly rate to 60 percent of the base pay for a maintenance worker.

The new agreement for firefighters includes a title change, although no change in job responsibilities or pay, with the three existing captains being named battalion chiefs.

According to Fire Chief John Piper, the title change reflects the traditional rank in the fire service for those who are in charge of shifts, which is the case with the current captains, Tom Johnson, Tim Gilsrud and Justin Hite.

Fire Marshal Todd Williams also had a rank of captain and will now be battalion chief, continuing to supervise fire investigations and inspections, Piper said in an interview.

Johnson, Gilsrud and Hite are all based at Fire Station 1, but are each in charge of a shift at all three of the city’s fire stations, while the fire service as a whole considers the captain position to be charge of a single rig or station, not an entire shift, he said.

With the new battalion chief titles for Johnson, Gilsrud and Hite, the fire department will work with the Coon Rapids Police and Fire Civil Commission on a job description for the new captain classification, he said.

Under the new contract, the city will hire at least three captain positions at a rate of pay 7.5 percent above top firefighter pay. They will serve under the battalion chiefs, Piper said.

According to Carrillo Perez, there are 29 employees in the firefighters union and some 41 in the public works bargaining unit.

Negotiations continue on a new contract with the police officers bargaining unit with talks with the police sergeants union to follow once the police officers have an approved agreement, Carrillo Perez said.

The 2017 compensation plan includes full- and regular part-time non-union workers with 24 pay grades and nine steps within each grade; each salary range minimum is about 75 percent of its range maximum.