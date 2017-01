The Anoka girls basketball team lost at home to Elk River 72-52 on Friday, dropping its record to 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Elks improve to 10-0 and 5-0 in conference play.

Brittany Bongartz had a big game for the Tornadoes, scoring 23 points. Noelle Josephson and Abby Slater added eight.