The St. Francis boys basketball team got a home win Saturday, defeating Andover 52-47. The Fighting Saints improve to 5-6 overall and Andover drops to 5-5.

Wyatt Schroeder and Genuine Matthews led St. Francis with 13 points and Ryan Svihel added 10.

The Huskies were led by Logan Rezac’s 23 points and Conner Knoepfle’s 13.