The Anoka gymnastics team took fourth place on Jan. 7 at the Faribault Invite. Top performers included:

Hannah Tuomela-

All around- 35.6

Bars- 8.95

Floor- 9.15

Adreanna Willodson-

Bars- 9.2

Beam- 9.2

Floor- 9.25

Anna Jouppi-

Beam- 9.25

Floor- 9.3