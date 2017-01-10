Cards battle to a second place finish in Hibbing

Moses Madimba, pictured here against St. Francis on Dec. 22, picked up a big 17-8 win against Champlin Park on Jan. 5. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Coon Rapids wrestling team competed in five duals last week and finished 4-1.

On Jan. 5, the varsity team defeated Champlin Park 74-0 while the JV won 50-0. A highlight of the night was Moses Madimba beating his Rebel opponent 17-8, who had defeated him twice the previous year.

On Jan. 6, the team loaded a coach bus and traveled north to compete in a new tournament to their schedule in Hibbing. In pool action, Coon Rapids defeated Pine City 60-20 and Chisago Lakes 49-23.

The next day, the Cardinals were placed into the 2-0 bracket and started the day facing Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Prairie Valley, who are ranked 15th in Class AA. By the end of the dual, Coon Rapids outscored the Buccaneers 45-23.

In the final match of the day, it was Coon Rapids versus the Princeton Tigers, a team that boasted four state ranked opponents. Even though the Cardinals defeated two of those ranked wrestlers, they lost 30-27.

A highlight of the tournament was when senior Spencer Howe defeated the No. 9 ranked wrestler in AA from Princeton 10-4. Coon Rapids had four wrestlers make the all-tournament team. They were Jon Svobodny (106 pounds), Gabe Degris (126), Spencer Howe (152) and Tim Mandyck (285).

In the JV portion of the Hibbing tournament, the Cardinals produced nine champions and brought home the team title. The champions were Nick Lattery (95), Spencer Klier (95), Johnny Soto (106), Tyler Goetz (145), Andrew Zeran (152), Isaac Rusco (170), Yasser Matroud (195), Frendarious Willis (220) and Marcus Moore (285).

And to cap off the weekend, senior Tyler Goetz won the most falls in the least time award.

The Cardinals invite the Centennial Cougars in Roger E. Carlson field house for a NWSC battle on Jan. 13. Coon Rapids travels the next day to Stillwater for the competitive Pony Duals and will see Cambridge in the first round to start the tournament.

Jon Svobodny 5-0 (17-5)

Logan Rotzien 3-2 (11-9)

Zach Thomas 2-3 (13-9)

Gabe Degris 5-0 (9-9)

Moses Madimba 5-0 (13-8)

David Wiser 3-2 (13-8)

Isaiah Thompson 3-2 (11-9)

Spencer Howe 5-0 (13-6)

James Super 3-2 (10-10)

Amara Kanneh 3-2 (4-5)

Jack Scheck 3-2 (8-9)

Nick Berg 2-3 (6-11)

Lucas Partlow 1-3 (2-3)

Tim Mandyck 4-0 (21-3)