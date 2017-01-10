Coon Rapids competes at Mora Classic Invitational

Miles Gilyard took 35th for the Coon Rapids boys at the Mora Classic Invitational. (Submitted Photo)

On Jan. 7, the Coon Rapids boys and girls Nordic ski teams took part in the Mora Classic Invitational at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center.

In the classic technique, 6-kilometer boys race, the Cardinals took second place with 252 team points, winning a tiebreaker against Maple Grove’s 252 points. Mora won with 391 points, Winona took fourth and Mounds View placed fifth.

The top five scorers for the Cardinals were: 8. Paul Breitbach; 11. Mitch Zandaroski 16. Ricky Petroff; 17. Jared Heida; 35. Myles Gilyard.

On the girls side, Coon Rapids finished fourth with 349 points, ahead of Mounds View and behind Maple Grove, Mora and Winona at the top spot.