Andover Council tables dirt stockpile permit request

The Andover City Council needs a little more time before it decides whether to allow a house developer to have a permit for a mound of dirt that will be used for site grading material. The Andover City Council tabled a request for an interim use permit for a dirt stockpile because of a disagreement between the developer and city staff on how steep of a slope should be allowed. The item was tabled Jan. 3 and will be on the Jan. 17 agenda. Courtesy of city of Andover

Hanson Builders, Inc. is seeking an interim use permit from Andover to store up to 4,000 cubic yards of soil that would be used for The Preserve at Oak View located at 16473 Crosstown Blvd. NW.

The development includes 13 single family homes on custom graded lots.

“The stockpile will allow us to keep the dirt within the development and use it as it is needed,” said Kathleen Hammer, of Landform Professional Services, which was representing Hanson Builders at the Jan. 3 council meeting.

Mayor Julie Trude said she drove out to the site and said it was a “stunning entrance” with the tall white pines and she said the homes that have been constructed are beautiful.

But the city’s main concern is how steep the dirt pile slope is. The concern and questions about what the best slope angle would be led the council to table this item to the Jan. 17 meeting.

City Engineer and Public Works Director David Berkowitz said the city has historically allowed a 3:1 slope angle for a dirt stockpile such as this. Hammer said Landform’s understanding is that a 1.5:1 slope would be allowed under the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A 1.5:1 slope would be steeper because it would result in a one-foot height decrease for every one-and-a-half feet versus a one-foot drop every three feet.

Berkowitz drove by the site on the day of the Jan. 3 council meeting and said what was out there at that time was not safe. He also said he did not see a silt fence, which the city would require.

“If someone was to go on top of that and drop straight down, there’s a concern there. That’s the reason for the 3:1 slope,” said Berkowitz.

Darren Lazan, of Landform, told the council that they could not fit 4,000 cubic yards of dirt in their designated area if the slope had to be more gradual since there are ponds and septic systems surrounding this area that they need to avoid.

Lazan said the slope dimensions did not come up during the Dec. 13, 2016 Andover Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. He became aware of the city’s concern about three hours before the Jan. 3 council meeting, he said.

“I don’t feel comfortable making a decision on the fly because I don’t have an opportunity to evaluate anybody’s statements, so for me to agree or disagree with either one of you is disingenuous to my role,” Council Member Sheri Bukkila said.

