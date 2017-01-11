Anoka increases sewer rates to fund upgrades

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Anoka residents and business operators will see a small uptick in utility charges for sanitary and storm sewer in 2017.

The Anoka City Council last month approved those changes.

The sewer rate increase is about $1.20 a month for most residential properties, an increase of about 6.3 percent.

The most recent sewer increase was in 2014, raising rates about 92 cents a month, according to Finance Director Lori Yager. Rate increases also took place in 2007 and 2010.

Over the past five years the city has spent $1.6 million on sewer infrastructure improvements, staff report.

The 2017 increase will generate about $150,000 in additional revenues. The Anoka Finance Department estimates annual infrastructure costs for the next five years will be $600,000 annually. This excludes a new lift station.

Without a rate increase, Yager estimates the sewer fund’s working capital would be reduced to $175,000 by 2018, or it could cause a delayed street renewal program.

Anoka’s average monthly sewer charges remain below other cities of comparable size, including Champlin, Hopkins, Robbinsdale and Stillwater.

The stormwater rate will go up 43 cents for most residential properties.

While the city did raise stormwater rates in 2016, at that time, according to city code, Anoka was only able to increase it a maximum of 4 percent each year.

Since then the council voted to remove that restriction from city code.

This increase will add $70,000 in revenues annually.

According to Yager, the city will need to consider issuing stormwater revenue bonds in order to complete the planned capital projects.

[email protected]