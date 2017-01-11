Anytime Fitness opens at Oak Park Plaza in Blaine

A new Anytime Fitness opened in Blaine just in time for people to strive for that popular New Year’s resolution of improved physical fitness. Anytime Fitness opened a new location at 10731 University Ave. NE in Blaine on Monday, Jan. 2. It is in the Oak Park Plaza shopping center at the southeast corner of University and 109th avenues. Photos by Eric Hagen

The fitness center, located at 10731 University Ave. NE, is the next new addition to the Oak Park Plaza shopping center. It opened on Jan. 2.

Members have their own key scanners to workout here, or at any other Anytime Fitness location worldwide, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, including holidays.

There are 60 locations throughout the Twin Cities, but this is the first Anytime Fitness in Blaine, according to Dave Kraai, one of the owners of this new gym.

“Wherever you live or work there’s an Anytime Fitness for you to use 24/7,” Kraai said.

This gym has cardiovascular and weight equipment like other Anytime Fitness locations, but it has some other unique features as well.

Members are invited to get a 3D body scan with the Styku machine that will show their muscle and fat distribution throughout their body so they know what areas to concentrate on.

A common New Year’s resolution is to loose weight, but Kraai said everybody’s body composition is different. Some may carry more fat in their stomach while others may have more in their legs. The Styku machine can give a 3D scan of a person, which can be referenced as the member goes through a training program and tracks their progress.

“It’s not just about losing weight,” Kraai said. “It’s how do you want to transform your body.”

This Blaine Anytime Fitness location will have AF Life – short for Anytime Fitness Life – classes in the morning at 5, 6 and 7 a.m. and in the evenings at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Each class will ideally consist of six to 10 members who will be placed with other members at similar stages of workout goals. This provides more personalized instructions but at a more affordable cost than one-on-one instructions.

Blaine resident Jesse Borchardt – one of the trainers leading the AF Life program – said there will be three separate groups. There’s a “base” class for the beginners that will also include range of motion exercises, a “burn” class for the more advanced people who want to burn off as much fat as possible and a “build” class for those who may have achieved some weight loss or muscle building goals but still need to stay active at the gym to stay in shape.

Another unique feature is a separate room that will have different equipment set up in front of a 55-inch television mounted on the wall. Members can use this touchscreen to access multiple types of workout videos such as cycling, kickboxing, yoga, pilates and kettle bells.

Kraai partnered with Nathan and Sara Jespersen to open this new franchise location. Anytime Fitness restricts where new gyms can go so locations are not competing against each other for the same customers. They looked throughout the Twin Cities and found a gap in coverage in the area of western Blaine and eastern Coon Rapids. Oak Park Plaza is along University Avenue, which serves as the border between Blaine and Coon Rapids in this area by 109th Avenue.

When they toured the shopping center and spoke with a leasing agent with Tri-Land Properties in 2015, Kraai said it was uncertain what would be happening with the property. Cub Foods was not confirmed at that time, most of the shopping center had “for rent” signs posted on the windows and none of the renovation work to the buildings and parking lot had not started.

But Kraai said he and his business partners saw the potential in this area because of all the homes and the shopping center being along two county roads. Kraai added he was impressed with another shopping center remodel Tri-Land completed in Fridley.

“This (shopping center) is a central hub for this area,” Kraai said.

Mik Morrison lives just two blocks away in Coon Rapids, so he said this new Anytime Fitness is conveniently located for him. He was hired as one of the new trainers. Morrison has lived in the area for two years and said he is impressed with the remodeling project that happened for the whole Oak Park Plaza shopping center.

“It looks really nice, a lot better than what it was before,” he said.

