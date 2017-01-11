Arthur Dussl, age 83, of Anoka, passed away peacefully at home Monday, January 9, 2017.

Born April 23, 1927 in Springfield, MN, he lived in Anoka/Coon Rapids for the past 56 years and served as principal of Anoka High School for 26 years. Quick witted and passionate about education, he created an atmosphere where teachers could teach and students could learn.

Survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Moon; five children, Dan (Connie) of Anoka, Steve (Nancy) of Coon Rapids, Claudia (David) Kell of Hudson, WI, Mike (Brenda) of Plymouth, and Jim (Kay) of Coon Rapids; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Freida, Marie, and Dorothy; brother, Robert; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 20, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Avenue, Anoka, MN. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, with a gathering one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Arthur C. Dussl Scholarship. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.

Post navigation