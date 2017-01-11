Blaine Council approves more new homes for Parkside North

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The Blaine City Council Dec. 15 approved the final plats for two new additions of Paxmar’s Parkside North development south of Main Street and east of Lexington Avenue.

The seventh addition includes 71 single family homes. The eighth addition includes 21 homes.

There will be 6-foot sidewalks along the east and west side of Frazier Street, on the south side of 124th Lane and the west sign of Ghia Street in the seventh addition and along the south side of 122nd Avenue in the eighth addition. The developer is required to construct and install all the streets, sidewalks, the sanitary sewer and water pipes and the stormwater drainage systems.

All park dedication fees will be credited as part of the city’s $1.4 million purchase of the property to the south that the city developed into the Lexington Athletic Complex.

