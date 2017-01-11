Five individuals to be inducted into St. Francis HS Hall of Fame

The 2016 St. Francis High School Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2017 in the St. Francis High School Performing Arts Center.

Five individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to the Saints boys basketball game versus Rogers at 7:15 p.m. The inductees will also be introduced to game attendees at halftime.

Inductees are Dennis Berg, Corey Gilbertson, Diane Krause Guinn, Terry Nutter and Danye Guinn Torson.

Thirty-one former St. Francis High School athletes, activity participants, coaches, advisers, school and community contributors as well as the entire 1977 Saints state tournament football team have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 2009.

All friends, relatives, former classmates, community members, staff, alumni and others are invited to the 2016 induction ceremony.