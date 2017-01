Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Spring Lake Park’s Jenna Murphy celebrates with teammates and fans after breaking the school’s all-time points record Tuesday against Irondale. (Submitted Photo)

Jenna Murphy, a senior on the Spring Lake Park girls basketball team, broke the school’s all-time points record Tuesday against Irondale.

Murphy scored 23 points to surpass Ashlie (Traynor) Anzel’s record of 1,301 points set in 2004. She now has 1,310 points after Tuesday’s game.

Murphy is averaging 19.7 points in six games played so far this season.

