Letters to the Editor for Jan. 13

Proud to be part of Coon Rapids

To the Editor:

To the residents of Coon Rapids, as I write this letter, there are so many clichés I could use, but none of them fully express the gratitude I feel towards you. I am so very humbled and thankful that you entrusted me over the past 18 years to help you run this city. I can honestly say that I have enjoyed it all.

We are a unique community and I am blessed to be a part of it. There is a fierce loyalty towards our city, rooted in deep traditions and history. People are passionate about making this a better place to live and work. That is something I saw every day and it makes me so proud to be a part of it. I urge you all to stay active, get involved, and pass that loyalty on to our next generations.

I know that our new council members are excited to serve and they will do a great job at moving us forward. I want to thank them for giving their time to this service.

I am excited to move on to the next chapter of my life. I am looking forward to spending more time with my family who have given me so much support over the years. I would not have been able to do this without them.

Thank you for all your support. You have made my life richer. May God bless each of you.

Denise Klint

Council Member

Promoting transgenderism is harmful to children

To the Editor:

There is a growing concern regarding the promotion of transgenderism in public schools around the country. In Alaska, elementary children are being targeted and encouraged to choose their own gender from a never-ending spectrum of choices — instead of the “rigid box” of male and female. This kind of teaching is harmful to children and can have life-long negative consequences.

Almost one year ago Anoka- Hennepin District 11 teachers were required to take the transgender training that was taught via a DVD program by Robin McHaelen. Robin McHaelen is a gender activist from Connecticut who promotes the normalization of all sexual lifestyles. Her message is one that is based on fantasy, not fact, and has no place in the public school system.

A few years ago McHaelen received the Upstander Award from the Human Rights Campaign — the radical, national LGBT organization. During her acceptance speech she verbally listed the following as types of gender choices:

“Straight, Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Two-Spirit, Same Gender Loving, Pansexual, Flexual, Not Straight, Not Labeling, Straightish, Straight So Far, Straight with Obstacles, Straight But Stuff Happens, Gender Bending, Bigender, pangender, Agender, Asexual, and ‘other’…so many options…”

McHaelen urges schools to change the language, the culture and policies. As a result of her message, many more children are becoming confused about their gender.

Canadian Mark Zucker — from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto — conducted a study that revealed the harm done by transgender promotion in the schools. He discovered that transgenderism was more prominent and persistent among children when it was promoted by adults.

The separation of sex from gender is emotionally dangerous for children and is harmful to society. It can lead to a lifetime of toxic cross-sex hormones and unnecessary surgical mutilation of healthy body parts.

We must encourage our teachers to oppose transgender ideology and stand up to the few who are promoting this.

Barb Anderson

Champlin

Sanctuary from what?

To the Editor:

The idea of sanctuary cities goes back to Biblical times. If someone was thought to have committed a crime in one city, he could flee to a designated city in the area. In those days it was commonly accepted that the family of the victim could extract their own justice immediately. An “eye for an eye” approach. The basic idea was to protect the suspect from vigilantes in the city where the crime was committed, until a fair trial could be held.

Today there is no need whatsoever for sanctuary cities. The judicial system is designed to protect the innocent until proven guilty.

However, mayors in a lot of the larger cities, mostly Democrats, put on their spin, that somehow they are keeping the families together. Based on that thinking, I can commit a crime in one city, go and take my family to a sanctuary city and be immune to prosecution, because that city wouldn’t break up my family. This makes absolutely no sense. This only results in chaos and a lawless environment.

The security of the federal borders of our country is the responsibility of the federal government and not the city government. People convicted of a crime have to be incarcerated and if they are illegal immigrants sent back permanently to their country of origin.

Gene Hodel

Oak Grove

Wake up America

To the Editor:

Last week’s article (opinion column by Joe Nathan) urging the U of M to fire its football coach made me think why are people getting behind a petition to fire coach Tracy Claeys.

Where were they during this past election, with Donald Trump’s comments of women, minorities, disabled people and the list can go on.

Nancy Bitenc said, “I’m doing this for my 9-year-old because I want coaches and players to be models for others.”

Do we want Donald Trump to be a model for our kids. His actions are completely unacceptable. The U of M cares about integrity and its own reputation.

What about America’s integrity and reputation? Americans have fallen asleep and I hope someone wakes up!

JoAnn Dahler

Blaine

Everyone deserves access to affordable health care

To the Editor:

Why is the cart before the horse? Roughly 20 million Americans have medical insurance as a result of the Affordable Care Act. It is a puzzle why some people want to call this a failure. As with most things it is now easy to see how the ACA can be improved. When Henry Ford built the Model T it was started with a hand crank. The possibility of an electric starter in the future did not make the Model T “bad” or require they be immediately sent to the scrap heap.

All our citizens should have access to good health care without risking bankruptcy. Let us improve our health insurance options. Design a better plan, let it be fully reviewed by the public, then replace the ACA with something better.

Lets not put the cart in front of the horse.

Mark Brakke, MD

Coon Rapids