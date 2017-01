Destini Artis (1) and Caitlin Ackerman trap Anoka’s Noelle Josephson along the sideline. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Anoka girls basketball team improved to 6-6 overall and 3-3 in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 55-35 home win against Coon Rapids on Tuesday. The Cardinals drop to 5-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference. Abby Slater drives to the paint from the top of the key for Anoka. (Photo by Sam Herder) Caitlin Ackerman blocks a shot in the first half for Coon Rapids. (Photo by Sam Herder)