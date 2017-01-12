2 new Blaine City Council members take oath of office

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

For the first time since 1999, two new Blaine Council Members took their first oath of office on the same night.

There have been new people elected and appointed since then, but only one at a time. On Jan. 5, Andy Garvais, 31, and Julie Jeppson, 42, officially joined the seven-member Blaine City Council. The last time two new elected officials were sworn in on the same evening was in January of 1999 when Dave Clark and Kathy Kolb took their oaths of office.

In the November election, Mayor Tom Ryan and Council Member Dick Swanson were re-elected to four year terms. Ryan has served on the council for 30 years and has been the mayor of Blaine for the past 20. Swanson has been on the council for the past 23 years.

Andy Garvais

Ward 3 can lay claim to having the two newest members of the council. Jason King was elected in 2014 and now Garvais joins him in representing the northern Blaine ward after Russ Herbst decided not to run for re-election. Herbst had been on the council since April 2000. Andy Garvais (right) visits with fellow Blaine Ward 3 Council Member Jason King (left) prior to Garvais’ first meeting as a Blaine City Council Member on Jan. 5. Photos by Eric Hagen

Garvais grew up in Aitkin and lived in South Minneapolis. He and his wife Krystal married two years ago and moved from South Minneapolis to Blaine. They have a 9-month-old son, Vincent.

Garvais is a non-commissioned officer for the U.S. Army Reserves. As the benefits division supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, his staff administers all the state-funded programs for veterans.

His passion to help veterans does not end with his day job. He also serves on a state implementation team that is striving to end veteran homelessness.

This experience in managing a public budget will help in his new role on the council, he said.

“We’re not a private organization. Everything we do could be requested under data practice request,” Garvais said. “Just knowing that you serve, a higher broader entity – the public.”

A desire to be a public servant is what drew him to enlist, work for the state and now successfully run for public office.

“I’ve always had a calling to public service,” Garvais said. “That’s why I joined the military to serve the nation. That’s why I started with the state of Minnesota to serve our state. And I love Blaine so much that I said, ‘How can I serve the city of Blaine?’ And that was to join the city council.”

When asked what his general philosophy on government and how it should be involved with people’s lives, Garvais said, “Government is there to serve the people. Your basic needs: your infrastructure, your emergency services, quality of life … and also provide amenities and provide an environment for amenities and different shops so you have an increased quality of life.”

Garvais said government is also responsible for being “fiscally conservative and judicious when they’re deciding to spend money.”

But Garvais said there are times when spending money is necessary for a council to improve residents’ quality of life. When Blaine becomes built-out and park dedication fees from new developers dwindle, Blaine may need to spend more taxpayer dollars to maintain the parks.

His number one priority coming into his first four-year term on the council is traffic safety.

“As Blaine develops, we need to be smart and forward-thinking about where are we placing our arterial roads. What kind of amenities do we have with sidewalks and crosswalks and speed zones and speed enforcements.”

Julie Jeppson

Jeppson is a new representative for Ward 2, which includes central Blaine. She unseated three-term council member Mike Bourke in November’s general election. New Blaine Ward 2 Council Member Julie Jeppson visits with Ward 1 Council Member Dick Swanson prior to her first meeting as a Blaine City Council Member on Jan. 5. Swanson won re-election in November to a four-year term.

Julie and her husband Nate met when they were students at Colorado State University. They have been married for 18 years and have two children, Ellie, 12, and Aaron, 8.

Julie Jeppson grew up in Denver and Nate Jeppson is a native of New Brighton. After graduating, they lived in Denver before moving to Atlanta.

They wanted to be closer to family and an opportunity for Nate came up in Minnesota.

They were drawn to move to Blaine in February 2004 because they had read that this was one of the cities the Minnesota Vikings were considering for a new stadium. Living in Atlanta, they saw the shopping and entertainment near the Georgia Dome and envisioned all the new development that would come with the stadium.

While the Vikings chose to stay in downtown Minneapolis, the Jeppsons still fell in love with a city that has been one of the fastest growing in the Twin Cities metropolitan area and has still seen commercial growth. A nice bonus is they love the Spring Lake Park School District that children attend.

Jeppson listed transportation, parks, community development and transparency as her priorities.

105th Avenue was the first project she listed when asked for her transportation priorities.

“That has to be done sooner rather than later,” she said.

Blaine is seeking state dollars to rebuild it to a four-lane divided street with roundabouts at the busiest intersections and trail extensions to make it easier for pedestrians to cross and walk along this busy road.

Jeppson also hopes to see an interchange at Highway 65 and 109th Avenue as soon as possible, which is another project that the city has already been trying to get done.

Jeppson said many residents want the city to prioritize the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary project. This land was purchased thanks to a $3.5 million referendum in 2000. There is already a trail loop in the northern area, but Jeppson understands that other projects were placed on hold as the city put park funding into the Lexington Athletic Complex.

The council last month approved a contract for a new parking lot and trails to be constructed off Lexington Avenue on the east side of the Blaine Wetland Sanctuary.

“I think it’s time to put this back on the radar,” Jeppson said.

Outside of work, Jeppson is involved with the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, the Blaine-Ham Lake Rotary Club, the Ham Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and she serves on the executive committee of Northpoint Elementary’s Parent-Teacher Organization.

When asked for philosophy on the role government should play in people’s lives, Jeppson said she knows there are people in the world that need the government’s help. She is the development director at Stepping Stone Emergency Housing, a 66-bed homeless shelter in Anoka.

She said what she can take away from her experience at Stepping Stone is the importance of listening and not assuming you have all the answers. So while she has her list of priorities, she hopes that being transparent about what is going on in the city and asking people what issues matter most to them will lead to a better city.

“Even though I know what I want to work on, you have to listen to a community as a whole to hear what they want,” Jeppson said.

