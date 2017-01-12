Anoka takes first step toward utility project ahead of East Main roadwork

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Anoka City Council is moving ahead with plans to replace water and sewer utilities under a portion of East Main Street scheduled to be resurfaced by Anoka County later this year.

But there was some reluctance with this initial approval to order the plans and specifications for the project.

Several council members said they felt the project had been sprung upon them. While the utility work was in the city’s capital improvement plan, said Engineering Technician Ben Nelson, it was scheduled for several years out.

I just feel like this is something we haven’t heard about,” said Council Member Jeff Weaver.

Nelson said that based on the poor quality of the pavement on this stretch of East Main, Anoka County decided to bump the project up to later in 2017.

This fall Anoka County will be reconstructing East Main Street from just east of Seventh Avenue to Wedgewood Drive in Coon Rapids. The pavement will also be widened on the north side to add a center turn lane.

Nelson said he learned about the change a month ago.

This particular stretch of East Main Street falls under the responsibility of Anoka County, which is planning the $1.4 million reconditioning project that will include a 3-inch mill and overlay.

But the utilities under the street belong to the city.

Nelson said this is an opportune time to replace those aging pipes. Typically utility work is done in conjunction with road reconstruction projects, but in this case there won’t be enough time to do the projects concurrently, Nelson said.

So this spring the city may install new water main and force sewer main pipe using a special method that does not require trenching, which is far more disruptive.

“It’s a county project, it’s not our project,” Mayor Phil Rice said. “But we are taking advantage of the fact that they are going to resurface the road. We don’t have to replace the water main now. We can do it in the two years that we had planned to do it, but then we’re going to be tearing up a perfectly good street.”

The utility upgrades are estimated to cost a total of $873,000 for replacement of the water main, force main and lift station.

The city also could take on another $403,000 in projects in the fall when the county does the street work. This includes an update of street lighting, electrical conduits, signal replacement and possibly a new entrance monument.

Later this month Anoka County will hold an open house on the project, where residents and property owners can learn more about the plans.

Weaver said he was disappointed that the neighborhood meeting is coming after the council is being asked to move ahead on the project.

“What I don’t appreciate is that there hasn’t been a public meeting. So the neighbors don’t know the impact,” Weaver said.

City Manager Greg Lee said that if there are concerns raised at the public meeting later this month, the city can address them at a work session in February.

Council Member Brian Wesp is concerned about the impact of widening the roadway.

“There’s not a lot to give for those properties to replace sidewalk, and you’re getting close to those homes,” Wesp said. “I’m not excited about approving this tonight without some more thought and consideration.”

Nelson said in order for the county’s project to go ahead, it will require a joint powers agreement between the city and the county.

The council will likely consider the plans and specs for the project March 6.

