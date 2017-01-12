Community safety forum Jan. 19

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

A community safety forum, specifically targeted to senior citizens, will be held in Anoka next week.

From 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo and Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson host the forum at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church event center, located at 525 Jackson St.

In November, a 95-year-old Anoka man was killed in his home during what appeared to be a robbery.

This led to community concern about crime and the elderly.

The Jan. 19 forum is a non-faith-based event to talk about how the host agencies work to protect the community and to share information about how to keep yourself, your home and your neighbors safe. The forum is geared toward seniors and those families who care for seniors.

Peterson said the emphasis will be on crimes of violence against seniors.

“We want to reach out to our large population of seniors and let them know that we’re there for them but (also) to give them some tools to protect themselves,” Peterson said.

The chief also encourages seniors to report suspicious activity when they are concerned.

