Coon Rapids boy acts in “Fancy Nancy: The Musical”

Coon Rapids resident Nikolas Bragg will perform in Stages Theatre Company’s upcoming production of “Fancy Nancy: The Musical.” Nikolas Bragg, 12, of Coon Rapids, plays Chops in Stages Theatre Company’s upcoming production of “Fancy Nancy: The Musical.” Photos submitted

Nikolas, who turned 12 earlier this week, has previously played in Morris Park Players and Chaska Valley Family Theatre productions, but he is new to the Stages stage.

“Fancy Nancy: The Musical” is based on the children’s book “Fancy Nancy and The Mermaid Ballet” by bestselling author Jane O’Connor, but the show incorporates characters featured in many other books in the “Fancy Nancy” series.

The musical follows a group of children as they themselves put on a show.

The title character, Nancy, hopes to star as a mermaid, but conflict arises when her best friend, Bree, is cast in the part instead.

“It has two good morals,” Nikolas said of the show: First, though Nancy is disappointed not to be a mermaid, she must learn to be happy for her friends. Second, “anyone in their own way can be fancy.”

Nikolas plays Chops, a boy who lets his friends run the show, dressing him in boas and other outlandish pieces.

“I’ll do whatever anyone tells me to do,” Nikolas said of his character.

Like Chops, Nikolas likes to please others, calling the magic of theater “performing for other people and making other people happy.” “Fancy Nancy: The Musical” runs Jan. 20 through Feb. 20 at Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins. Local actor Nikolas Bragg, 12, plays Chops in the production.

His favorite role to date has been portraying Ralphie Parker in “A Christmas Story: The Musical” with Chaska Valley Family Theatre.

Nikolas encourages boys and girls of all ages to attend “Fancy Nancy.”

The show, directed and choreographed by Nikki Swoboda with musical direction by Sarah Hohenstein Burk, opens Jan. 20 and runs through Feb. 20 at Stages Theatre Company, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.stagestheatre.org or by calling the box office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 60 and older and $12 for children between the ages of 5 and 17.

