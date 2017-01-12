CR Council makes appointments to boards, commissions

Appointments were made to eight boards and commissions by the Coon Rapids City Council at its 2017 organizational meeting Jan. 3.

Members of the council’s boards and commissions serve three-year terms.

Donna Carson was reappointed to the Arts Commission, which has seven vacancies, and Mary Ann Kehn was named chairperson.

On the Board of Adjustment and Appeals, Aaron Vande Linde was appointed chairperson, while Teri Spano-Madden and Trish Thorup were reappointed.

Bruce Sanders was reappointed to the Police and Fire Civil Service Commission and was also named chairperson.

Boo Mills will chair the Historical Commission with Jackie Dingley and Lyle Goff reappointed to the commission.

Three members were reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission – Valerie Weaver, Neal Livermore and Ryan McAlpine – while longtime chairperson Tim Arntson will again serve in that role.

Wayne Schwartz will continue as chairperson of the Planning Commission with Ray Knoblauch reappointed to the commission.

On the Safety Commission, Arnie Alderman and Tracy Wigen were reappointed with Al Hofstedt serving as chairperson.

Stacee Demmer was named chairperson of the Sustainability Commission with Rebecca Holmlund and Chris Lamoreaux reappointed. There is one vacancy on the commission.

Appointments to the Charter Commission take place in March and are recommendations by the council to the chief judge of the 10th Judicial District, who makes the final decision.

Noting the vacancies on the arts and sustainability commissions, Council Member Wade Demmer said anyone interested in serving should contact the city clerk’s office.