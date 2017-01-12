Father charged for endangering his children, vehicle theft

A midnight traffic stop in Ramsey led to police recovering a stolen van driven by a pregnant woman who went into labor. Five of the seven children in the van had packing tape on their mouths and a loaded handgun was discovered on floor behind the driver’s seat, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office. Deszion Marquese Wraggs

An officer with the Ramsey Police Department pulled a van over at 12:19 a.m. Jan. 10 because the driver was swerving and had made several illegal turns. Concerned the driver may have been intoxicated, the officer pulled over the vehicle in the area of Xkimo Street and St. Francis Boulevard.

Ramsey police alleged that their officer could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana when talking to the driver. The woman said she was going into labor and was transported to the hospital. Police Chief Jeff Katers said an ambulance brought her to the hospital, but she did not have the baby and left the hospital.

There were seven children in the van and five of them were ages 5 and younger and had clear packing tape over their mouths. One of the older children told police the children had tape over their mouths because they were playing with it. A 1-year-old child was in a booster seat, but was not properly buckled in, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday afternoon by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.

The father of the seven children – 26-year-old Ramsey resident Deszion Marquese Wraggs – was taken into custody. The Anoka County Attorney’s Office on Jan. 11 filed a felony charge of motor vehicle theft and a gross misdemeanor charge of neglect of a child.

The pregnant woman who was driving the van is the mother of the seven children, Katers said.

According to the complaint, Wraggs told police that he had rented the vehicle for “a few days” about a month ago and believed he did not have any money left on the credit card he used to rent the vehicle. A theft report had been filed in Missouri.

When searching the vehicle, authorities found a Taurus .40-caliber handgun under the second row seat near the feet of the children and a handgun magazine with rounds in it on the floor directly behind the driver’s seat, according to the complaint.

Authorities released the seven children to other family members, according to the Ramsey Police Department’s press release. The incident remains under investigation by the Ramsey Police Department and Anoka County Child Protection.

