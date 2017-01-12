Gun confiscated at Blaine High School

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

A gun was removed from a student’s locker at Blaine High School the morning of Jan. 12.

Two teenagers were arrested following the incident, 14- and 15-year-old boys, according to Lt. Dan Pelkey with the Blaine Police Department.

“We have no reason to believe that student safety was ever at risk,” said Derrick Williams, Anoka-Hennepin School District communication specialist.

This morning, school staff was alerted that a student had brought a gun to school, and administrators removed the small-caliber handgun from the student’s locker before calling law enforcement.

“We’re proud of the person who reported this to school staff,” Pelkey said.

Both the district and law enforcement are conducting investigations.

“Our district takes every firearm- and weapon-related incident seriously,” said Principal Jason Paske in a message to Blaine High School families.

According to district policy, possession of a weapon by a high school student will lead to immediate initiation of the expulsion process and referral to the police.

