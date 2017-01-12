Herd’s Notebook

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Observations, thoughts and notes from the last week in local, regional and national sports:

Prisoner-of-the-moment statements are the best. After Monday’s college football national championship game in which Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 in the final seconds, many people jumped on board saying it was the greatest national title game ever.

The question is was it really, or did they just want it to be?

In reality, it’s subjective. People want this one to be the best ever because it’s the most recent. The other argument is the Texas-USC game in 2006. The Texas win also had late-game heroics and stopped a dynasty, and one of the most talented teams in history, in its tracks.

Monday’s game was a rematch from last year. Nick Saban’s powerhouse Alabama team versus Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team that has reached elite status in recent years.

Alabama held control for most of the game, but back-and-forth action in the fourth quarter saw Clemson land the final knockout blow.

People forget that these are 18- to 21-year-olds out there making plays, determining how the following work day will go for thousands of adults. Jalen Hurts is an 18-year-old true freshman quarterback for the Crimson Tide. He scored on a 30-yard touchdown run with 2:07 remaining to put his team up 31-28. It was a play the young man made look so casual.

The game-winning drive by Clemson was highlighted by clutch throws and catches, costly penalties and tough head-coaching decisions.

It was the ultimate national championship game. The debate if it was the best one ever is fun. But let’s just enjoy it and be happy we were here to witness it.

The other Division I national championship game saw James Madison throttle Youngstown State 28-14 to grab the FCS crown on Jan. 7. That crown, of course, belonged to North Dakota State for the previous five years.

JMU defeated the Bison in the semifinals, a game many Bison fans are calling the real national championship game. That argument is valid.

In my opinion, the Dukes winning it all was great for the FCS. ESPN and the national media fell in love with NDSU and its streak. But having someone else hoist the trophy makes the subdivision more exciting.

I’ve been in Frisco, Texas, covering the Bison’s last four of their five national titles. The celebration on the field after the wins were great, sure, but it was more of a “Thank God we won it again this year” instead of “I can’t believe we’re national champions.”

The scene on the field after the JMU was outstanding. Purple and gold streamers were flying, players were hoisted above the mob of fans and grown men were seen crying.

Bison fans watched from a distance on their television sets. Heck, a couple hundred NDSU fans still made the trip to Frisco because it’s a winter vacation they’re used to. But if their team wins it again next year, which NDSU is a strong contender to do so, I expect the celebration to be a bit more special.

