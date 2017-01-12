Life Crime Briefs for Jan. 13

Man convicted after theft of electronics

Michael Ernest Carpenter, 25, of Chisago City, was convicted of a gross misdemeanor in Anoka County District Court Dec. 20, 2016, after stealing electronics from Blaine.

Carpenter stole electronics from a Blaine residence after being evicted from that residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Blaine police responded to the residence Oct. 20, 2015, after a man reported two iPhones, an iPad, a MacBook Pro laptop computer, headphones, an Xbox 360 and games as missing, the complaint states.

Some items were located in the Automated Pawn System, and surveillance photos showed Carpenter and a female friend, according to the complaint.

Carpenter was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 206 days served. The remainder of the jail time was stayed for two years during which time he will be on probation.

He was ordered to pay $250 in restitution.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Diversion for Coon Rapids man accused of burglary

After allegedly burglarizing Go For It Gas in Blaine, Chad Jae McCarron, 20, was ordered in Anoka County District Court Nov. 29, 2016, to complete a diversion program.

McCarron, of Coon Rapids, was arraigned on a third-degree burglary charge, a felony, Sept. 15, 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Blaine police arrived at Go For It Gas a little after midnight Sept. 14, 2016, and saw two young men who appeared to be breaking into the store. The men allegedly ran away when approached by police.

McCarron stopped when police yelled for him to do so, and another juvenile male kept running, the complaint states.

A gas station window had been smashed, and the bathroom door was damaged, the complaint states.

McCarron told jail staff he hurt his knee trying to climb through the broken window, the complaint alleges.

McCarron will complete a two-year diversion program.

He was ordered in court to complete 40 hours of community service by March 29.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Man convicted of theft

Donald James Lilienfeld, 52, of Golden Valley, was convicted of felony theft in Anoka County District Court last month.

Loss prevention employees at Fleet Farm in Blaine contacted police to report a man in the process of shoplifting from the store Sept. 22, 2016, according to the criminal complaint.

A loss prevention employee told police that a man, later identified as Lilienfeld, left the store with $43 in merchandise and drove off. The license plate of the vehicle indicated that it was reported stolen out of Minneapolis, the complaint states.

Police caught up with the vehicle in the area of 95th Avenue and Highway 35W, and upon activating their lights, the vehicle took several hard turns, ultimately driving off the entrance ramp and through a fence in the ditch where it flipped and started on fire, according to the complaint.

Lilienfeld was convicted of theft Dec. 14, 2016, but had a second felony for fleeing police dismissed.

He was ordered to serve one year and nine months in prison with credit for 83 days served. He was also ordered to pay $2,461 in restitution.

~ Olivia Alveshere