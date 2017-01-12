MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce hosts career fair

Local employers will be seeking talent at a career fair hosted by the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce.

Held from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Northtown Mall in Blaine, the career fair will showcase employment opportunities in many industries such as health care, energy, hospitality, retail, schools, government, manufacturing, insurance and more.

Job seekers from any age, experience level or phase of life are encouraged to attend, including students.

MetroNorth Chamber President Lori Higgins said: “It’s a great way to connect with employers in the north metro and learn more about the types of careers available right here in this area. Of course, many of these businesses have immediate openings, so if you are searching for employment, bring your resume and visit with their representatives to learn more about their high-paying, in-demand careers.”

Participating companies include Mate Precision Tooling, CenterPoint Energy, Anoka County Community Action Program, Anoka-Hennepin Schools, Synergy Homecare, Country Inn & Suites, Juice Plus, St. Paul Association of Realtors, Staff Management, Brunswick Zone, AAA, Award Staffing, city of Minneapolis, State Farm, Weichert Realtors, IC System, Spring Lake Park Schools, Thirty-One Gifts, Savers, Atlas Staffing, MetroNorth Chamber Workforce Development Foundation, Nerium International, Doherty Staffing Solutions, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Visiting Angels.

For the most current list of participants, visit metronorthchamber.org.

The career fair is sponsored by the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Foundation and by Nerium International – Connie Rime, a global leader in skin care and anti-aging supplements.