Police: Pregnant woman driving stolen car goes into labor, other kids had tape over their mouths

Police in Ramsey at 12:19 a.m. Jan. 10 pulled over a stolen car driven by a pregnant woman who went into labor. Seven children were inside the car and some had packaging tape covering their mouths, according to a Ramsey Police Department press release.

The seven children initially appeared unresponsive, but officers were able to wake them up. After a preliminary investigation, officers determined that there was no immediate threat to the childrens’ safety and they were released to family.

There were three passengers in the car and one was taken into custody for felony possession of a stolen vehicle. The Anoka County Attorney’s Office is reviewing this case and the incident remains under investigation by the Ramsey Police Department and Anoka County Child Protection.

