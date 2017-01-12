Public hearings set for four street reconstruction projects

Public and assessment hearings have scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, by the Coon Rapids City Council for four street reconstruction projects planned for 2017.

The council Dec. 20 accepted feasibility reports on the proposed projects prepared by Assistant City Engineer Mark Hansen and in setting the hearings, it also declared the cost to be assessed and ordered preparation of assessment rolls.

Three of the projects involve city residential roads, the fourth state-aid collector streets which are built wide and thicker to carry more traffic.

According to Hansen, 10.5 miles of streets are proposed to be reconstructed in 2017 at a total estimated cost of $9.5 million, of which some 20 percent will be assessed.

The roads are between 25 and 50 years old and rated in “poor to very poor” condition, Hansen told the council.

Proposed assessment rates are $1,843.08 for a single-family residential lot, $23.04 per front foot for duplex, townhouse and apartment properties, $46.07 a front foot on commercial properties and $59.89 a front foot for industrial properties, he said.

The balance of the cost will be paid from the city’s street reconstruction fund for residential streets and state aid street dollars for the collector streets plus the storm water, water and sewer funds for work on those systems that takes place as part of the overall project.

The first of two sets of neighborhood open houses for property owners impacted by the projects took place earlier this month, Hansen said.

“They went well,” he said. “It is an opportunity for people to ask questions and express concerns.”

A second round of information meetings are scheduled Jan. 9 and 12, Hansen said. “Mailings will be sent out,” he said.

Besides reconstructing the streets, the projects will remove and replace damaged curb and gutter, improve sidewalk and pedestrian curb ramps to meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, replace water main pipe valves and hydrants and makes repairs to or replace existing storm sewer, water main and sanitary sewer as needed, according to Hansen.

Project 1 covers an area of 3.1 miles generally east of Dogwood Street and west of University Avenue from 101st Avenue north to Egret Boulevard. It includes Dogwood from 101st to Egret, University Avenue service road from 104th Avenue to 104th Lane, Alder Street from 104th Avenue to 104th Lane, Butternut Street from 102nd Avenue to cul-de-sac, Butternut from 104th Lane to 105th Avenue, Cottonwood Street from 101st to 102nd Lane, 101st Lane from University to Butternut, 102nd Avenue from University to Cottonwood, 102nd Lane from University to Dogwood, 103rd Avenue from University to Dogwood, 104th Avenue from University of Dogwood, 104th Lane from University to Dogwood and 105th Avenue from University to Dogwood.

The project impacts 252 single-family residential homes, one duplex and two city-owned properties, Hansen said.

According to Hansen, the estimated cost is $3.15 million with $554,808.69 to be assessed and the balance of the cost to come from the street reconstruction fund ($1.65 million), storm water utility fund ($88,489.84), water maintenance fund ($791,675.21) and sanitary sewer maintenance fund ($72,600.61).

Project 2 will reconstruct three state aid collector streets totaling 1.5 miles – 121st Avenue from Foley Boulevard to University Avenue, 101st Avenue from Foley to University and Shenandoah Boulevard south of Main Street from 124th Lane to 122nd Avenue.

Affected properties are 26 single-family residential homes, five commercial properties, one agricultural property (assessed as commercial) and two apartment properties.

Hansen estimates the project cost at $2.11 million with $139,779.38 to be assessed and $1.61 million to come from state aid street dollars, $10,000 from the street reconstruction fund, $110,943.45 from the storm water utility fund, $131,040 from the water maintenance account and $110,652.43 from the sanitary sewer maintenance fund.

Project 3 will take place on 24 street segments covering some three miles generally in the Burl Oaks neighborhood east of Foley, west of University north of Northdale Boulevard. Reconstruction is proposed on Butternut from 121st Avenue to the cul-de-sac, Cottonwood from 121st to the cul-de-sac, Cottonwood from 121st to 122nd Avenue, Dogwood from 121st to cul-de-sac, Dogwood from 121st to 122nd, 122nd from Cottonwood to Dogwood, Flintwood Circle/Street from 121st to cul-de-sac, Goldenrod Circle from 123rd Avenue to cul-de-sac, Holly Street from Ilex Street to 121st, Holly from 121st to cul-de-sac, Holly from 123rd to cul-de-sac, Ilex Street from Foley to 120th Lane, Ilex from Holly to 121st, Ilex from 121st to 123rd, Juniper Street from 120th Lane to cul-de-sac, Juniper from 121st to 123rd, Kumquat Street from 121st to cul-de-sac, Larch Street from 121st to cul-de-sac, Larch Circle from 123rd to cul-de-sac, 120th Lane from Foley to Goldenrod Street, 123rd from west of Olive Street to Flintwood; Magnolia Street from Norway Street to 121st Avenue, Norway from Magnolia to 121st and Norway from 121st to cul-de-sac.

The project includes 287 single-family residences and 56 condominium/townhouse properties.

The estimated cost of this work is $2.98 million, of which $582,445,67 will be assessed. The balance of the cost will be taken from the street reconstruction fund ($1.32 million), storm water utility account ($85,635.33), water maintenance fund ($39,740.82) and the sanitary sewer maintenance fund ($70,258.65).

Project 4 covers 2.9 miles of small street segments in eight areas of Coon Rapids, both north and south of Main Street, including Riverdale Drive from Northdale to Round Lake boulevards, 133rd Avenue from Crooked Lake Boulevard to Gladiola Street, Eidelweiss Street from 132nd to 133rd avenues, Flora Street from 132nd to 133rd avenues, Gladiola Street from 132 to 133rd avenues, 132nd from Eidelweiss to Gladiola, 121st Lane from Crooked Lake Boulevard to east of Ivywood Street, 121st Lane from Shenandoah Boulevard to Partridge Street, Osage Street from 121st to cul-de-sac, Killdeer Street from 128th Avenue to cul-de-sac, Ibis Street from 129th Lane to 131st Avenue, 129th Circle from Ibis to cul-de-sac, Grouse Street from 129th Lane to cul-de-sac, Linnet Circle from Coon Rapids Boulevard service road to cul-de-sac, 93rd Avenue from west of East River Road to cul-de-sac, 93rd Lane from East River Road to cul-de-sac, 127th Lane from 127th Avenue to cul-de-sac, Juniper Street from 127th Avenue to 127th Lane, 127th Avenue from Larch to Holly streets, Holly from 126th to 127th avenues and 126th Avenue from Larch to Holly streets.

Impacted are 292 single-family homes, 20 townhouse/condominium properties, two apartment properties, six commercial properties and six government/institutional properties.

According to Hansen, the estimated project cost is $2.11 million with $468,833.32 to be assessed. The street reconstruction fund will be tapped for $1.33 million, the storm water utility fund for $82,780.82, the water maintenance fund $153,664.50 and the sanitary sewer maintenance account $67,916.70.