SLP’s Toner to play in football International Bowl

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Spring Lake Park’s Donald (Trey) Toner III is playing in the International Bowl on Jan. 17 for the Under-16 Select Team. (Submitted Photo)

Donald (Trey) Toner III, a 14-year-old freshman at Spring Lake Park, is playing for the Under-16 Select Team against Football Alberta at International Bowl VIII at 1 p.m. CT on Jan. 17.

The team is made up of 50 players age 16 or under from around the United States. Toner is playing tight end and is the only player from Minnesota on the team.

International Bowl VIII features practices, activities, jamborees and games for four high school-aged U.S. National Teams as well as U.S. Select Teams. Games are at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The games are a collaboration of USA Football and Football Canada, the sport’s national governing bodies in each country, along with the Japan American Football Association.

ESPN3 will stream all eight games played on Jan. 16 and 17.