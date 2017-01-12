Young St. Francis girls basketball team continues to grow

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Maggie Winkels and the St. Francis girls basketball team have battled back from a 2-4 start to win four straight games entering the week of Jan. 9. (Photo by Sam Herder)

With any young team, signs of youth usually show during games. The hope for coaches is to have those signs show up less and less as the season progresses. For the St. Francis girls basketball team, the strides made from late November to now are evident for co-head coach Trevor Schneeberger.

“From where we were at the beginning of the year, we’ve really taken a step forward,” he said. “We do have some youth and with every game they are getting more experience. We just have to continue working on our consistency and not be satisfied. It’s a great start and a great start in the conference, but we can’t be satisfied because every night in this conference will be a battle.”

After a 2-4 start, the Fighting Saints have won four straight games and are 2-0 in the Mississippi 8 Conference entering the week of Jan. 9.

Maturity has been a factor in the mid-season turnaround. St. Francis has one senior, four juniors, nine sophomores and three freshmen on its varsity roster. The Fighting Saints were playing like a young team to start the season.

That’s not the case anymore.

“As the season has gone on, we’re gaining more confidence,” Schneeberger said. “You can see that with the body language. Not necessarily when things are going well, but where I’m more impressed is when things aren’t going well. How do you respond when things aren’t going well for you? I think that’s really where we’re maturing at a faster rate than I thought we would.”

Sydney Zgutowicz continues to be the go-to player, averaging 14.3 points per game. St. Francis has gotten big performances from Danah Ocsan and Amme Sheforgen as well to balance out the scoring.

“We look to Sydney a lot,” Schneeberger said. “She’s a veteran player for us who played a bit as an eighth-grader. Where we’re really impressed with Syd is last year she was primarily a high-post, inside player. She’s really worked on her shooting and now she can play on the perimeter as well.” Sydney Zgutowicz leads the Fighting Saints with 14.3 points per game. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Moving forward, Schneeberger said the team’s defense needs to continue to improve. The Fighting Saints have played more zone this season to fit their personnel. And with several players playing their first varsity minutes this season, St. Francis hopes more experiences continues the upward trajectory.

“I’m pretty intense and I have to realize we are really youthful,” Schneeberger said. “We are going make mistakes, but we also have talent. We don’t want those players afraid of making mistakes. That’s something I need to focus on is getting these players in that green-light mentality and not be afraid to fail. We can be a really good team this year and obviously the future is looking pretty bright as well.”

